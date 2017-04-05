Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing with China’s star in “I Am a Singer” final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the final of contest "I am Singer 2017" Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing together with a famous Chinese singer Shang Wenjie, Kazinform reports.

Previously, as we informed earlier, in the semifinal he will sing Adriano Celentano's "Confessa" and Diva Plavalaguna Aria, a soundtrack to film "The Fifth Element".

According to social network Sina weibo, 8 finalists of the contest will sing a duet with China's famous popstars.

For reference, Shang Wenjie was born in Shanghai in 1982. She started her career as a singer after graduating from Fudan University. She is fluent in French and English.

In 2006 she won "Super Girl" song contest on Hunan TV Channel. After that in 2013 she participated in "I am singer" contest.

As a reminder, Hunan TV will air the semifinal of the contest on April 8. As to the final, on April 15 it will be shown live by China's Hunan and Kazakhstan's Khabar TV channels.