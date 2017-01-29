Dimash Kudaibergenov wins in second round of “I am a Singer-2017» in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergenov took 1st place in the second round of the popular Chinese singing contest - «I am a Singer-2017".

This time Dimash performed Opera #2 by famous Russian singer Vitas.





As it was reported earlier, Dimash won the Chinese audience in the first stage of the competition with his performance of "SOS d'un terrien en détresse". The singer was praised by the jury and passed to the next stage.





Today Dimash already has a huge fan base in China. Dimas has awakened the Chinese fans interest in the Kazakh language. Some of them even started learning Kazakh in order to understand his songs.







