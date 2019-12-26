Dimash named Best Artist of the Year in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM World-popular Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was named the Best Artist of the Year at the Internet Bull Ears Awards 2019 in China.

«Thank you very much for the China Award. It is nice when you are awarded as the best artist of the year. Thank you to all my fans, organizers and my Chinese team,» Dimash posted in his Instagram account.

Earlier Dimash was awarded the title of the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan. He was also named the Singer of the Year in Russia.



