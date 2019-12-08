  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash named Best Singer of the Year in Russia

    12:00, 08 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen became the Best Singer of the Year in Russia at the Song of the Year Award.

    «Dear friends, two days ago I have won two nominations at the National Musical Award Victoria in Russia. I would like to share joy with you. Today I have won The Best Singer of the Year award at the legendary Song of the Year. I want to thank all of my friends around the world. Love you so much,» the singer’s Instagram post reads.

    Photo credit: vk.com/dimashdearseurasianfanclub

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!