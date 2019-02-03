Dimash Qudaibergen announces second concert in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced that he will give his second concert in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"March 22 tickets have been sold out. I announce the second concert to be given on March 23. Tickets are now available. See you at the Kremlin. Russia. Moscow. D-dynasty," the singer wrote on Instagram.

It is to be recalled that Dimash Qudaibergen plans to give his first solo concert in Russia this spring.

"For the first time in Moscow, at the State Kremlin Palace, my first solo concert will take place on March 22. This concert, of course, will have its peculiarities. Preparing a concert program, for instance, during concerts in some major cities of China or in Europe, I always add some changes. I would like to say that new songs of my repertoire will be performed at the concert I am going to give in Russia," Dimash told a recent press conference in Astana.