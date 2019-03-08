Dimash Qudaibergen dedicates his wins at talent show to Kazakh people

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous singer Dimash Qudaibergen has dedicated his wins and performances at The World's Best talent show to the Kazakh people prior to stepping into the final stage, Kazinform reports.

The singer posted the results of all the contestants on his Instagram account.



"These are the results of The World's Best contestants before the final stage. I dedicate all my performances and wins to my dear audience and my dear Kazakh people," posted he.



The final phase of the American TV show will be aired on March 13. Astana residents will be able to see it March 14 in the morning.



Another Kazakh-born young talent Daneliya Tuleshova also represents Kazakhstan at the contest. Both Dimash and Daneliya successfully passed the two previous stages and captured the jury's hearts.



The winner of the show will be awarded USD1mn prize.