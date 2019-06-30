Dimash Qudaibergen: I will give Arys residents part of proceeds from concert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen gave on Saturday a concert in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. Part of the proceeds will be transferred in aid of the residents of Arys town, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Although I often go abroad, I always know my country's news. When I go online, first I check what is going on in my country. A tragedy occurred recently in Arys. I decided to give part of the proceeds from this concert as an aid to the residents of Arys," Dimash said during the concert.



Around 10,000 fans of the singer from 64 countries bought tickets to his concert. Among them are residents of the United States, Britain, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, Israel, and Morocco.







Dimash dedicated his solo concert "Arnau" to the celebrations of Capital City Day. TV viewers will see the concert on the holiday, July 6, on Qazaqstan TV Channel.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys town, Turkestan region. The same day the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the residents evacuated from Arys and held an emergency operations meeting. The residents started returning to their hometown on Friday. Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced that the town of Arys will be fully restored within a month. "Arys, Bіz Bіrgemіz" ("Arys, We Are with You") support campaign began all over Kazakhstan.