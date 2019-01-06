Dimash Qudaibergen joins music show jury

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen joined the jury of a new music show in China, Kazinform reports.

The singer said on social media that he is about to partake in the production of "the final episode of ‘Super Vocal', Hunan TV Channel's new megaproject where educated vocal masters compete."

"I'm a member of the jury. Good luck to all the contestants," he added



Earlier Kazinform reported that Dimash Qudaibergen performed at the New Year's Eve programs on TV channels of Kazakhstan, Russia, and China.

It should be recalled that Dimash is a unique singer with a massive fan base in Asia and all over the world. His record-breaking vocal range covers 5 octaves, 4 notes, and 1 semitone. He rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017.