ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen decided to quit The World's Best, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Solo Music category pre-final show included Kazakhstan's Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova, and Lydian Nadhaswaram of India. Having sung Adagio, Dimash made a shocking statement. According to the singer, he does not want to compete with children and, therefore, decided to leave the show.