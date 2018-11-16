Dimash Qudaibergen's London concert tickets sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tickets for oncoming concert of Dimash Qudaibergen in London have been sold out, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly says only 3-4% of those who bought the tickets are Kazakhs. "The concert hall seats to 2,000 visitors and up to 2,000 seats in fan zone - 4,000 seats in total. All the tickets were sold out," he added.



Recall that Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met today with Dimash and his father Kanat Aitbayev for discussing the upcoming concert. According to Mr. Aitbayev, Dimash will sing 60% of his songs in Kazakh.