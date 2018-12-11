Dimash Qudaibergen sings ‘Titanic’ hit soundtrack at film festival in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video of Dimash Qudaibergen's performance at a film festival in China's Hainan has become available on the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash Qudaibergen, a popular Kazakh singer, previously announced on Instagram his performance at the Hainan International Film Festival being held from December 9 to 16. The singer sang the world hit "My Heart Will Go On", which was first performed in "Titanic". It was the world's best-selling single in 1998.





It should be mentioned that Walter Afanasieff, who produced "My Heart Will Go On", called Dimash as his favorite singer a year ago.

Walter Afanasieff has worked with many stars, including Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Destiny's Child, Ricky Martin, Lara Fabian, to name but a few. He also produced and arranged soundtracks for well-known motion pictures including "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast", "The Bodyguard", and others. In the late 1990s, Afanasieff acted as producer of Celine Dion's song "My Heart Will Go On", the theme tune of "Titanic". It was for this soundtrack for which he won the 1999 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category. Besides, he received the 2000 Grammy Award for Non-Classical Producer of the Year.