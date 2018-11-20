Dimash Qudaibergen stuns London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen has given his first solo concert in London. The unique show was organized within the framework of the Days of Kazakhstan's Culture in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The Indigo at The O2 concert hall was filled to capacity, fans from 45 countries including Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the UK, China, Canada, Germany, Russia, Finland bought tickets to the show. At 5:30 p.m. London time, numerous fans began gathering at the entrance. Prior to the concert, the audience, in anticipation of Dimash's appearance on the stage chanted the singer's name. Everyone was excited to see the new show.

The concert that lasted over two hours surpassed all expectations. Each act was accompanied by new decorations and costumes. The sound and the live performance by Dimash Qudaibergen left no one indifferent.

Tallia Storm (@tallia_storm), a rising British musical act, came to support the Kazakh singer. In an interview with reporters, Tallia said that she and her friends are fascinated by Dimash, and she is glad that the singer's first solo concert was hosted by London.



The event was opened with a new song by Dimash, "Algha, Qazaqstan" ("Go, Kazakhstan"). The performances were made to the accompaniment of the live band, one of the soloists of which was renowned Kazakh musician and composer Ulykpan Zholdasov.

Throughout the evening, Dimash was engaged in a dialogue with the audience, in one of which he tried to teach the audience to speak Kazakh. And this awoke an echo in the fans' hearts. The fans, who were in the fan zone, were especially lucky: singing one of the songs, Dimash threw the jacket of his costume into the crowd. Bright lights, smoke, rose petals - all this created a remarkable atmosphere involving the fans in the show.



The concert program included Dimas Qudaibergen's popular songs and completely new ones: Adagio, Daidydau, Saghyndym, Michael Jackson Tribute, The Show Must Go On, Leila, If I Never Breathe Again, to name but a few. He also sang Lyubov Ustavshikh Lebedey by Igor Krutoy. However, the concert culminated in SOS d'un terrien, which the singer dedicated to his friend, Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten. A total of 29 songs were performed.

In addition to singing, Dimas Qudaibergen also played instruments and danced. He enchanted everyone by playing dombra.

"Performing in front of such a lively audience with their eyes twinkled and singing favorite songs at the same time, it's hard to tell straight off what impact this concert had on me. I can say one thing for sure, I am very glad," Dimash shared his impressions with journalists.

At the end of the DQ show, Dimash invited all spectators by the phrase "Welcome to Kazakhstan" to his Homeland. In turn, for a long time, the audience and dedicated fans of the artist did not leave the concert hall, chanting his name.



It is to be recalled that all the proceeds from the concert will be used to support young talents of Kazakhstan participating in prestigious international contests and concerts. Dimash also used to be a participant of that program.

"The Supporting Young Talents Abroad program has existed for over 10 years and is funded by the Government of Kazakhstan. As part of this program, we send talented young people to participate in international contests The applicants include musicians of classical and pop music, as well as representatives of ballet art, actors, etc.," said Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova.







