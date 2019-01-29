Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Qudaibergen will perform in Astana with a solo concert. Qazaqstan Radio and Television Complex will be an organizer of the upcoming event, CEO of the company Erlan Karin said at a press conference in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Dimash and his father Kanat Aitbayev were the guests of the press conference.

“We are always ready to support our talented youth. You know that year 2019 was declared by the President as the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan. Dimash is a unique and bright singer, he is our pride. We invited Dimash to Qazaqstan -2019. New Year Show which was warmly welcomed by the audience. We have already discussed this project with Dimash and his team and took a decision to organize his concert. We are confident that the concert will become one of the brightest events of the summer. The solo concert Arnau will be dedicated to the celebration of Astana Day,” said Karin.



In his words, the solo concert will consist of 4-5 parts.

“I would like to dedicate my concert to the Kazakh people and to the Day of Astana,” said Dimash.



