Dimash Qudaibergen will win Russian public's recognition - Composer Krutoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen has performed a song The Love of Tired Swans accompanied by its author, People's Artist of Russia, composer Igor Krutoy on NTV Channel

The video of the performance was posted by Dimash on his personal Instagram account.



"That was an amazing performance. I am confident, Dimash will win recognition from the Russian public," said Krutoy.



Dimash Qudaibergen is a Kazakh singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist with a wide vocal range encompassing 5 octaves, 4 notes and 1 semitone. Dimash is a winner of numerous large contests and music festivals such as I am a Singer, Zhas Kanat, Eastern Bazaar, Slavianski Bazaar, Makin Asia, and Voices of Baikonur.