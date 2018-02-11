  • kz
    Dimash recognized again as most popular singer in China

    12:24, 11 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was named the Most Popular Singer of the Year at the Top Global Chinese Music Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "CCTV channel is hosting an annual award ceremony in the framework of the Top Global Chinese Music Awards where I today became the winner in the "The Most Popular Singer of the Year" nomination for the second consecutive year. I love you very much, thank you for your love," the singer posted on Instagram.

