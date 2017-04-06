Dimash releases movie soundtrack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The video for "Battle of Memories" soundtrack has been released on Weibo Sina, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video for the song performed by Dimash Kudaibergenov "Memories That Can't Take Away" gained about a million views in two hours.

The song itself was released on April 5 on QQ music app and teaser from video published there gained 6 million views.

"Battle of Memories" will be released on April 28. It tells the story of a famous novelist who after a fight with his wife deletes the memory of the failed marriage. But after their reconciliation when he tries to recover the lost memories finds himself in the mind of a serial killer.