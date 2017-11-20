Dimash should become the face of Kazakh tourism - expert

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Speaking at the International Tourism Forum in Taraz, President of China Tourism Academy Dai Bin shared his vision of further development of tourism industry in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, Dai Bin who was invited to speak at the event as an international expert spoke about the psychological characteristics of Chinese tourists and dwelled upon the ways to attract tourists to Kazakhstan.

According to him, Kazakhstan has a good potential for developing different types of tourism, including ethnic, ecological, and historical ones.

He noted that even though the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan and the ADS agreement facilitated the increase of tourist flow from China, the country still has a lot to do in terms of improving the tourist infrastructure in order to reach a new level of development and achieve higher profits.

In particular, in his opinion, it is necessary to launch charter flights to the Kazakh cities, make the Internet accessible along the roads and railways, etc.

In addition, the President of China Tourism Academy proposed to make the adored by the Chinese public Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen and his song Dudarai the face of Kazakh tourist industry.

As previously reported, last week Taraz hosted the International Tourism Forum Ancient Taraz-2017. The event gathered 350 tourism experts from China, South Korea, Malaysia, Germany, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and other European and Asian countries. A number of memorandums were signed within the framework of the forum including with Kazakhstan and Eurasian, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine tourist associations.