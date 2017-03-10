  • kz
    Dimash takes 2nd place in Round 9 of I am Singer 2017

    12:20, 10 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov's performance of ‘all by myself' brought Kazakh singer second place in the latest round of the top Chinese singing contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    I am Singer 2017 Episode 9 full results:
    1. Chinese Lin Zhixuan;
    2. Dimash Kudaibergenov;
    3. Lion band;
    4. Sandy;
    5. Li Jian;
    6. Liang Bo;
    7. Peng Jiahui;
    8. Zhang Ze.

    There is only one round left before the final. Only three of seven original contestants made it this far. They are Dimash, Sandy and Lion band.

    In previous round Dimash despite having a sore throat took the fifth place. Hunan TV Will broadcast Round eight on March 11, and Round nine on March 18.

     

    Tags:
    Culture China Top Story Entertainment
