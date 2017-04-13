  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash to perform MJ's song in the final of I am Singer

    17:52, 13 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the final of I am Singer 2017 Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will perform a potpourri of Michael Jackson's songs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Users of Chinese social network Weibo, on April 12, during the preparation for the final Dimash together with Chinese singer Shang Wenjie rehearsed Jackson's songs.
     

    As it was reported, talented Kazakh won the "Best Asia popular singer" title at the China Top Music Awards, and "Popular international singer" at the 17th Top China Music Awards.

     

     

    Tags:
    Culture China Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!