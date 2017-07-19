Dimash wins Asian Music GaLa award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has received a new award - Asian Music GaLa, Kazinform reports.



According to Alpamys Sharimov, the singer's producer, Dimash is the winner of the Most Popular Foreign Singer nomination.

"At the Asian Music GaLa award ceremony, Dimash has been dubbed the winner in 'The Most Popular Foreign Singer' nomination", he posted in social network.



The awarding was held in Guangzhou, China.

As a reminder, the Kazakh singer became famous in China after participating in Singer 2017 contest