Dimash wins MTV Music Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has won the MTV Music Award, Kazinform reports.

This was reported by his friend and producer Alpamys Sharimov.

Previously, Sharimov informed the media that the Kazakh singer will go to Guangzhou, where the MTV Music Awards Asia will be held.

Екінші күн қатарынан үлкен марапат! Әлемдегі ең үлкен марапаттардың алды болып табылатын MTV Music awards жүлдесі тұңғыш рет қазақ баласының еңшісінде! Бұл тариx! ҚҰТТЫ БОЛСЫН, ЖАН ДОСЫМ!!! #MTV #Kazakhstan #China #DEARS #AWARDS #DQ #Dimash #DimashKudaibergen Публикация от Alpamys Sharimov (@asharimov) Июл 20 2017 в 7:51 PDT

The nomination is the "Most Popular Overseas Award".

Meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev in April, Dimash announced he could be nominated for the MTV Music Awards.