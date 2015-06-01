Dimitar Dimitrov to helm FC Irtysh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bulgarian football coach Dimitar Dimitrov will helm FC Irtysh based in Pavlodar, the club's official website says.

"The new head coach Dimitar Dimitrov has been introduced to Irtysh players this morning. He will stay with the club until the end of this season," the press release reads. Throughout his career Dimitar Dimitrov has managed such clubs as Neftochimic Burgas, Litex Lovech, Levski Sofia, Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Chernomorets Burgas, Amkar Perm, the Bulgarian national team and more. Former head coach Dmitry Cheryshev was sacked due to unsatisfactory performance of the club throughout this season.