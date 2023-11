ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman hauled gold at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship at the Barys Arena in Astana.

Zholaman devastated Stoyka Petrova from Bulgaria 3:0 in the final of the Women's Bantam (54 kg) weight category event on Friday.

Zholaman was the second female boxer to win gold at the event after Nazym Kyzaibay collected gold in her respective weight class.