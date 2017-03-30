Dinara Saduakassova to play in final of Kazakh men's chess championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Special nominee of Kazakhstan Chess Federation Dinara Saduakassova, who holds the International Master title and hits the top 40 of world's women chess players, for the first time will play in men's championship. The press service of the Federation reports.

The Coaching Council of Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KCF) held a meeting in Almaty. The members approved the list of the participants of 2017 Kazakhstan Championship Final. 22 best chess players of the country will take part in the championship from April 2 to 22.

The women's final will be contested by Woman International Master Zhansaya Abdumalik, Guliskhan Nakbayeva, Madina Davletbayeva, World Senior Champion Yelena Ankudinova and good players of the last contest Aisezim Mukhit and Arnash Bauyrzhan.

Kazakh champion Petr Kostenko, No.1 in Kazakh chess players ranking Rinat Jumabayev, Murtas Kazhgaleyev, Kirill Kuderinov, and juniors Denis Makhnev, Zhanat Sain and Zhandos Agmanov will compete for the title of country champion in the men's final.

"I asked KSF to allow me play in the men's championship of the country and I am glad they acceded to my request. I think it is not worth emphasizing. The precedents have already been set, even in Kazakhstan. I have been playing against men at various tournaments for a long time, and I don't see anything unusual", Dinara Saduakassova noted.

The KCF Coaching Council consists of Head Coach of the Women's team and Chairman Pavel Kotsur, Senior Coach of Pavlodar region and Secretary Yevgeniy Yegorov, State Coach Dastan Kapayev, Head Coach of junior team Anuar Ismagambetov, etc.

The Final of Kazakhstan Chess Championship will be held in a rotation system with 11 (men's) and 9 (women's) stages at Otrar hotel complex in Almaty.