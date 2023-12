ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Young Kazakhstani chess player Dinara Sadvakassova ranks among the TOP -100 FIDE World Rating players", another young chess player from Kazakhstan Zhansaya Abdumalik wrote on her Facebook page.

"In August 2015 Zhansaya Abdumalik ranks the 11th in the TOP-100 FIDE World Ranking. The 9th position is held by Dinara Sadvakassova, while Bibisara Assaubayeva holds the 72nd position", the message reads.