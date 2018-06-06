Dinara Shcheglova becomes Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Information & Communications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Executive Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dinara Shcheglova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Information and Communications, primeminister.kz reported.

Dinara Shcheglova was born in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, in 1982. She graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in 2004, the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University in 2007, and the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade in 2012.

She holds Bachelor's degrees in Management and Information Systems.

Ms. Shcheglova started working in 2001. In various years, she worked in commercial entities.

Between 2008 and 2009, she worked as a Consultant at the World Bank Office in Kazakhstan.

From 2011 to 2018 - Chief Manager, Director of the Service Informatization Model Department, Managing Director, Adviser to the CEO of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding JSC.

Since January 2018, she has held the position of Deputy CEO of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding JSC.