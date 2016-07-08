Dior names Maria Grazia Chiuri as creative director

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Maria Grazia Chiuri has been confirmed as the first-ever female creative director of Dior, Kazinform has learnt from Buro247.kz.

Rumors started swirling at the onset of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on June 23 that Dior finally found its new creative director - Maria Grazia Chiuri.



Chiuri was creative director at Valentino since 2008, the post she shared with Pierpaolo Piccioli.



The Italian designer will show her first collection for the French luxury house on September 30 in Paris.