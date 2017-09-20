Diplomats get in touch with Kazakh national detained in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstani diplomats have contacted a citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Thailand, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service.

"The Thai authorities informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the detention of a citizen of Kazakhstan, Arman Shegelov, on suspicion of having committed a financial impropriety in the Kingdom of Thailand. The Consular Department of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand has contacted the detainee and his family, as well as the police of the host state," the statement says.

The investigative procedures are underway.