Diplomats of Kazakhstan and Japan exempt from visa requirements

ASTANA. KAZIFORM - Today, November 7, the officials of Kazakhstan and Japan have exchanged verbal notes about exemption of the holders of diplomatic and official passports of Kazakhstan and Japan from visa requirements after January 1st 2017. The ceremony was held in the RoK Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Astana.

Visa-free travels of the two countries' officials will help facilitate the political contacts and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. "Today alongside with the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan, we have exchanged the verbal notes of exemption of holders of diplomatic and officials passports from visa requirements after January 1st, 2017. Besides, in the context of the assignment of the President to intensify the Kazakhstan diplomatic relations in economic sphere, 30 day visa-free regime for the holders of national Japanese passports will be established after January 1st 2017. Such a measure will help intensify the business contacts between business structures of the two countries in the spheres of investments, new technologies and tourism", Arak Madiyev, Director of the Consulate Service of RoK MFA informed.

The exchange of the verbal notes is the first step towards easing visa restrictions for all Kazakhstan citizens.

Advisor of the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima pointed out that today's event will strengthen interaction between Kazakhstan and Japan in politics, economy and mutual travel of the citizens. "We will strive for easier visa requirements for all citizens of Kazakhstan", the Japanese diplomat said.