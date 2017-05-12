Direct Astana-Helsinki flight to be launched next month

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Helsinki direct flight will be launched starting from June 19, 2017, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko said at a press conference on the occasion of 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Finland in Astana on Friday.

"Direct Astana-Helsinki flight is planned to be launched on June 19 this year," Deputy Minister Vassilenko said at the press conference.



Additionally, according to him, Culture Days of Oulu, one of the twin cities of the Kazakh capital, will be held in Astana on June 18-19.



Vassilenko stressed that Finland has become the only Scandinavian country to officially participate in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



"We welcome Finland's participation. I am convinced that the Finnish pavilion will be one of the best and energy efficient," the Kazakhstani official added.