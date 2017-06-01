Direct Astana-Yerevan service launched

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM On May 31 SCAT Airlines operated the first-ever direct flight between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The company will be operating the flight twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737.

The first flight from Astana International to Yerevan Zvartnots airport was greeted by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazaev. The Ambassador expressed confidence that direct link will benefit business relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

According to him, the date of the operation start was timed to the start of Astana EXPO-2017, as Kazakhstan expects a large influx of tourists including from Armenia.

SCAT's Vice President for marketing Alexandra Sitnik noted that the company has been present on Armenian market since 2005 since the launch of Aktau-Yerevan operations and has already serviced more than 200,000 passengers. According to her, SCAT is confident that the new flight will be very popular among citizens of both countries and will contribute to the diplomatic and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.