Direct Budapest-Astana flight launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first direct flight of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air from Budapest to Astana took off on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

The new service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Airbus A320. Hungarian delegation headed by the Minister of National Economy will arrive on the first flight from Budapest to Astana.

The launch of the new service is a landmark event, in particular, on the eve of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, and will contribute to strengthening cooperation, diplomatic and business relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

On November 24 of last year, following the results of negotiations between the aviation authorities, both countries were granted the right to carry out up to 7 flights a week. According to WizzAir, one-way trip from Astana to Budapest will range from 49 to 130 euros.