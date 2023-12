ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM SCAT Airlines, an air carrier of Kazakhstan, will start operating direct flights from Astana to Ulaanbaatar from this June, MONTSAME reports.

The airline will provide the service on every Monday and Tuesday with Boeing 737 and the travel time will be three hours and 20 minutes.



Established in 1997, SCAT serves over 33 domestic and international destinations with 18 airplanes.