Direct flights Kazakhstan-Holland to close in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will close the direct flight from Amsterdam to Kazakh cities of Astana and Almaty in winter season, the company said in a message, Trend reported.

Direct flights on these destinations will be carried out until the end of October. There will not be any direct flights from Amsterdam to Kazakhstan in November-March.

"This change in the schedule resulted from the optimization of the KLM's route network in line with the dynamics of demand for flights from Kazakhstan," the company said.

Currently KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is offering 4 flights per week from Almaty and Astana to Amsterdam.

KLM has been part of the Air France KLM group since the merger in 2004. With Air France, KLM is at the forefront of the European airline industry. As of summer 2016 KLM offered 145 worldwide destinations, whereof 68 longhaul and 77 mediumhaul destinations.