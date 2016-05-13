Director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV Channel steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Aksyutits has announced he is stepping down as director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet (Knowledge and Culture) TV Channel.

Aksyutits announced his resignation via a Facebook post.

"Dear friends! I have some news to share with you! Since Monday [May 16] I will step down as the director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV Channel. I would like to thank our small and close-knit team for these months of work! I also want to thank the partners of our channel who helped improve our content!" the post reads.