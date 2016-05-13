  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV Channel steps down

    17:18, 13 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Aksyutits has announced he is stepping down as director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet (Knowledge and Culture) TV Channel.

    Aksyutits announced his resignation via a Facebook post.
    "Dear friends! I have some news to share with you! Since Monday [May 16] I will step down as the director of Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV Channel. I would like to thank our small and close-knit team for these months of work! I also want to thank the partners of our channel who helped improve our content!" the post reads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!