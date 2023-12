ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of FC Okzhetpes Yuri Bondarenko has stepped down, Vesti.kz says.

Nikolay Panin was named as interim director of the Kokshetau-based football club. Fans are puzzled by Bondarenko's resignation as Okzhetpes played their last home match against FC Taraz and won it 2-0. The former director announced that he's stepping down right after the game.