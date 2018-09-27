Director of Kazakhstan's Foreign Intelligence Service appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint Issatay Sartayev as Director of "Syrbar" Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

In addition, by the President's order, Nurlan Orazov has been appointed as the First Deputy Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In accordance with the same order, he was relieved of his post as Deputy Director of the above government agency.