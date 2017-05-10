Director of MFA office in Dubai receives copy of credentials of new Kazakh Consul-General

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, has received a copy of the credentials of Madiyar Menilbekov, Consul-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the ministry's office in Duba, Kazinform learnt from WAM News Agency .

During the meeting, Monday 8th of May, Al Mutaiwee welcomed the new Kazakh Consul-General and praised the political, economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries, wishing him success in his new duties.