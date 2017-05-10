  • kz
    Director of MFA office in Dubai receives copy of credentials of new Kazakh Consul-General

    14:24, 10 May 2017
    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, has received a copy of the credentials of Madiyar Menilbekov, Consul-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the ministry's office in Duba, Kazinform learnt from WAM News Agency .

    During the meeting, Monday 8th of May, Al Mutaiwee welcomed the new Kazakh Consul-General and praised the political, economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries, wishing him success in his new duties.

    Foreign policy Diplomacy Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
