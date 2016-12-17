Disabled artisans may expose goods in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Sheber-Keruyen festival arranged by "Silent World" fund in honor of the 25th anniversary of independence for the first time the craftsmen with a hearing disorder have provided their souvenir and jewelry products.

"We very much hope that they will participate in the EXPO", - UNDP Vice-Chairman Munkhtuya Altangerel told.

In the festival items made of felt, wood, bones, jewelry, clothes were presented by more than 70 handicraftsmen from all Kazakhstan.

"These are the best craftsmen. The PROON in Kazakhstan has trained more than 200 handicraftsmen over all the country, mainly in East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kyzylorda regions. Also we looked for the talents of ancient Kazakh", - Altangerel added.

Among the authors of the exposed works are housewives and beginning businessmen, representatives of the family craft. More than 20 artisans have become businessmen.

"We want to create such associations in each region of Kazakhstan for the craftsmen to unite and open stores", Altangerel said.



