Disabled clothing store to be opened in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Astana a new collection of comfortable clothing and footwear for the handicapped was presented. The designers offered demi season clothing made of soft, elastic woven fabric with special details for functional purpose to make it easy for the disabled to put on and take off.

The clothing stores will be opened for the handicapped citizens in Astana and Almaty, President of the RoK Association of Light Industry Association Lyubov Khudova informed.





"One store will be opened in Astana, and one more will be opened in Almaty. We also have created internet clothing store with a separate section for handicapped people. We hope to draw attention of the publicity and such organizations like Samruk-Kazyna and others who provide financing for such social projects", Lyubov Khudova told in the press conference for media.ъ







According to Lyubov Khudova the price of the clothing will be affordable for the disabled.





"We have studied the available price range in the Internet. Average price of a jumper is around KZT 20,000. Our price is KZT 6,000, which is quite affordable for the handicapped groups», - Lyubov Khudova informed.

