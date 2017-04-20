  • kz
    Disaster warning announced in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    21:54, 20 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, disaster warning was announced in three regions.

    Snowslide can occur in mountainous areas of South Kazakhstan, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions in the period from 20th through 23rd April due to high snow pack and thawing weather.

    "It is not recommended to go to steep snow-covered slopes because of potential triggering of snowslides. Be careful in mountains", meteorologists warn.  

     

     

