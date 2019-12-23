Diseased donation saved 50 lives in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year the organs of 10 diseased donors saved 50 lives,» well-known surgeon Zhaksylyk Dosskaliyev told Kazinform reports.

«As of today, there are 2,800 people who need a kidney transplant in Kazakhstan. And their number keeps on growing day after day. 500 more need a liver transplant. 100 Kazakhstanis require a heart transplant, while 15 need a lung transplant. We are ready to help them. The Government elaborated all the necessary documents, allocated means. We are waiting for approval on the legislative level,» Doskaliyev said at today’s public hearings on the people’s health and healthcare system code.

«For the past 11 months, the organs of 10 deceased donors were transplanted to 50 people in need in Kazakhstan. Currently, more than 4,000 Kazakhstanis require organ transplants so far. Some believe that the organs should never be removed from the body after death. I think it is a wrong understanding,» he added.