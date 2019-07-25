Diseased forester’s family to be given assistance, says President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The family of forester Kanysh Nurtazinov, who was killed while pursuing poachers, will be granted assistance, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter, Kazinform reports.

«Foresters Kanysh Nurtazinov andSamat Ospanov acted bravely while protecting the natural heritage of our state.They deserve honor and respect. The family, children of Kanysh Nurtazinov, who diedat the hands of poachers, will be given assistance, and his name will beimmortalized. Please accept my condolences!» the Head of State wrote on Twitter.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also instructedto toughen punishment for poaching.

«Legislation should be revisedwith a view to stepping up protection of the rights of foresters and tougheningpunishment for poaching,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote.

On July 24, the Presidentof Kazakhstan expressed his condolences over the tragic death of KanyshNurtazinov.

Kazinformreported that in Zharkain district of Akmola region, two inspectors sustainedgunshot wounds on Tuesday when they were trying to detain poachers and preventthem from killing saiga antelopes. One of the injured inspectors died beforethe arrival of the ambulance. He leaves behind four children - three daughtersand a son. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources MagzumMirzagaliyev expressed his condolences over the tragic death of the 43-year-oldinspector.

It is to berecalled that on January 13, 2019, Yerlan Nurgaliyev, an inspector ofOhotzooprom Production Association RSE, was killed by poachers when he wascarrying out activities to protect rare and endangered wildlife species andsaiga antelopes in Nura district of Karaganda region. On January 31, the Presidentof the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to confer the Order of Barys, III Class,to Pyotr Nitsyk and Yerlan Nurgaliyev (posthumously) in recognition of theircourage and dedication in the line of duty.