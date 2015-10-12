  • kz
    Disney&#39;s 14th princess Moana to debut in 2016

    21:52, 12 October 2015
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Disney's 14th princess Moana will make her debut in a movie of the same name that hitstheaters on Nov 23, 2016.

    Moana tells the story of a young woman who uses her navigational talents to set sail for afabled island. Joining her on the adventure is her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui. The director of the film is Ron Clements, who directed Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, andJohn Musker. A native Hawaiian Auli'i Cravalho will voice Moana. Before Moana, Disney created animated images of 13 princesses in 13 films: Snow Whiteand the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and theBeast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Brave and Frozen. Source: Chinadaily.com.cn

    Culture World News Society Entertainment
