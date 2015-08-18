Disney to open ‘Star Wars&#39; theme parks

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A galaxy far, far away is now closer than you'd think.

Disney has announced it's building two huge "Stars Wars" attractions at Disneyland, California, and at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Visitors will be able to fly in a Millennium Falcon, drink at a Mos Eisley-style cantina, and get stuck into an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, CNN reports. Each of the 14-acre immersive lands will be staffed by droids, "fantastic roaming beasts" and other inhabitants of the "Star Wars" worlds, Disney CEO Bob Iger told the crowd at the company's D23 Expo on August 15. The "jaw-dropping new world" will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space. It's Disney's "largest, single-themed land expansion ever." adly no timetable has been announced for completion of the new sites, so don't don your Jedi robes just yet. Eager fans can console themselves with separate "Star Wars" attractions appearing in Disney's parks later this year, to coincide with the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Read more