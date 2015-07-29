Disneyland Paris faces pricing probe

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Disneyland Paris is facing a pricing probe following accusations that UK and German customers are being frozen out of certain price promotions, BBC News reports.

The Financial Times said people in the UK were paying 15% more for one day tickets. The European Commission told the BBC that it had "received a number of complaints" from customers. A Disneyland Paris spokesman said promotions were seasonal. The newspaper said in a report that in some cases French consumers were paying €1,346 for a premium package, while British visitors were charged €1,870 and Germans €2,447. The European Commission is concerned that Disneyland Paris is stopping consumers in some member states from shopping around for the best deals, EC spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told BBC Business online. Under European law, firms can not stop consumers from doing this, she said. The BBC understands that consumers in countries including the UK, Germany and Italy have made pricing complaints. The problem potentially lies in, for example, a UK holidaymaker trying to order a Disneyland Paris ticket from a French website but being unable unable pay because they do not have a French credit card. The French government has now been asked to investigate. A spokesman for Disneyland Paris said that the price of a standard ticket was the same across the European Union market. He said that the firm runs different promotions at specific times of year based around, for example, seasonal events and school holidays. Customers are not subject to so-called geo-blocking, where promotions are closed to those people whose computers are located in a certain country, the spokesman said. But he added that customers would not be able to directly pay for tickets for a promotion for a certain country unless their credit or debit card is registered in that country. "It's an anti-fraud measure," he said.