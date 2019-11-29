Distribution of Eurasian Economic Union’s import duties inspected

MINSK. KAZINFORM – A joint session of top financial oversight agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union took place in Yerevan, Armenia on 28 November. Participants of the session summed up results of their joint efforts to check how the authorized agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states followed the protocol on calculating and distributing import customs duties in 2018, representatives of the State Control Committee of Belarus told BelTA.

The delegation of the State Control Committee led by Chairman Leonid Anfimov took part in the session and the presentation of results of the inspection. The top financial oversight agencies took care of the inspection in the Eurasian Economic Union member states. Ministries of finance of Armenia and Belarus, the Treasury Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry, the Central Treasury of the Kyrgyz Finance Ministry, and the Interregional Operations Office of the Federal Treasury of Russia were inspected.

The inspection demonstrated that the budgets of the five Eurasian Economic Union member states received the equivalent of $12.3 billion in import customs duties in 2018, $0.7 billion up from 2017.

Thanks to the distribution of import customs duties Belarus' budget received Br1,144.8 million ($561.8 million) in 2018 or 4.7% of all the revenues of the central state budget. The balance of mutual transactions of import customs duties was negative for Belarus – minus Br157.8 million ($77.4 million). The balance was also negative in January-September 2019 – minus Br152.4 million ($72.7 million).

Representatives of the State Control Committee noted that Belarus' share of the sums of import customs duties will be raised by 0.3% as from 1 January 2020 to 4.86%. The change was prompted by the fact that the balance of mutual transactions of import customs duties has been negative for Belarus for the last few years.

Results of the joint inspection demonstrated that the Belarusian Finance Ministry fully observes the procedure for the distribution of import customs duties, Kazinform refers to BelTA.