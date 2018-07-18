Disturbed weather forecast for Kazakhstan on July 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see disturbed weather today, July 18.

According to Kazhydromet, occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail are forecast for some parts of the country. Only parts of southern, northern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Probability of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.



Fervent heat will persist across Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, parts of Turkestan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will remain in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.