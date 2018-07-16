Disturbed weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers, hail are forecast for parts of the country. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.



Dust storm may blanket West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Scorching heat is set to blanket Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.



High fire hazard is forecast for Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.