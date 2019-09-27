Disturbed weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The northern cyclone coming from the Kara Sea on Friday will impact the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan. Some areas will see precipitation (rains). Southeastern and southern regions only will enjoy sunny weather today. Fog and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in some parts, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Foggy conditions and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region, in the morning and in the daytime in Turkestan region an in the daytime in Kyzylorda and Akmola regions will rise to 15-20mps.

Fog will blanket some areas in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions and Aktobe and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.

Ground frost and air temperature drop to 1-5°C are expected in Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions at night.

High fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions, in southern and southeastern parts of Karaganda region and in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.